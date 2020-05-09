Businesses get ready for Mother’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses in the Cape Girardeau area are getting ready for Mother’s Day tomorrow.
Restaurants we talked with say they anticipate being busy, whether they offer take out, delivery or inside seating.
We talked with Cakes Reanimated Owner Becky Brown who says she has been very busy baking up cakes and other sweet treats for the big day.
"I'm getting orders for tomorrow as we speak. My Facebook is blowing up," Brown said. "So I'll be working out throughout the night. So it's a little bit different, I didn't know what to expect and make a whole bunch of stuff and have it go out the window.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown said she didn't know whether or not she was going to be very busy but says it's her busiest Mother's Day in the eight years she's been in business there.
“I feel really blessed honestly,” Brown said. “I know that a lot of other businesses aren’t as lucky as I am. For me to be really small and the way that I’ve been operating has just worked out really great and it’s been enough to keep me afloat.”
