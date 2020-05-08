What you need to know May 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 8.
Rain will continue this morning ahead of a cold front. Some showers could be heavy to moderate at times.
The cold front will start to clear out the rain and clouds by this afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Winds will be very breezy with gust as high as 30 to 35 mph. The Bootheel and Tennessee are under a wind advisory until tonight for gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight, temperatures will dip into low to mid 30s.
Frost is possible Saturday morning. A freeze watch and frost advisory has been issued for some northern Heartland counties.
Next week will start off dry and cool.
- Eight World War II veterans will join President Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.
- The Missouri Air National Guard will be honoring COVID-19 frontline workers with a flyover in Cape Girardeau today.
- A Southern Illinois University professor and his students have created a virtual contact map to track COVID-19 hot spots.
- China and South Korea both reported more coronavirus infections Friday after reopening economies damaged by devastating outbreaks.
- Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces.
- Insect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet” — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee.
- A FedEx driver in Indiana received a “thank you” surprise after he went out of his way to make one little girl’s birthday special.
- The race to find effective coronavirus treatments has led researchers to llamas.
