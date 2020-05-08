West Park Mall to reopen with social distancing guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau announced it will reopen for business on Friday, May 8.
The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Some retailers and restaurants could have their own reopening dates, hours of operation and capacity requirements. For a list of stores and restaurants open, click here.
In the reopening, the mall said it has implemented a number of protective measures to keep employees, retailers and the public healthy.
Shoppers, retailers and employees are urged to follow social distancing guidelines, avoid group gatherings of more than 10 people and if anyone is not feeling well or has a fever they are asked to stay home.
Retailers are also being encouraged to provide employees with face masks and to have the employees wear the masks while interacting with shoppers and mall staff.
The following are other measures being taken at the mall:
- Mall events are canceled or postponed until further notice
- Food court seating areas, children’s play area, soft seating areas, common area gathering spaces and drinking fountains are closed until further notice.
- Hand sanitizer units are placed throughout the property
- Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing in all high-traffic common areas
- Restaurants must follow guidelines for reopening in Missouri
The mall has also implemented changes for their employees.
Temperatures checks will be conducted on all mall management, security and janitorial staff at the start of each shift.
Each employee, vendor and contractor will also be required to wear a face mask in common areas, public spaces or when others are present.
