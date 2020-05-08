Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 6 new recoveries, 4 new positive cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported six new recoveries and four new positive cases of COVID-19 in its region on Friday, May 8.
One recovery is from Johnson County, two are from Pulaski County and three are from Union County. The health department said that brings the total recoveries to 38 in the the region.
The four new positive cases are all being isolated. They include two men in their 30s from from Pulaski County; as well as one female in her 10s and one man in his 60s from Union County.
According to the health department, several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the Southern Seven region.
Currently, they are reporting a total of 103 positive cases and one death.
- Alexander County - 5 cases (3 of 5 recovered)
- Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
- Johnson County - 4 cases (recovered)
- Massac County - 6 cases (3 of 6 recovered)
- Pope County - 1 case
- Pulaski County - 27 cases (16 of 27 recovered)
- Union County - 59 cases, 1 death (11 of 59 recovered)
