Son arrested for stabbing, killing father in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Terry Brown was charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of his father, Virgil Brown, Sr. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Marsha Heller | May 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 10:07 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Officers were called shorty after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 to a home on the 1000 block of North Grave Ave. in reference to someone being stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Virgil Brown, Sr. lying on the floor.

Officers said Brown Sr. suffered cut to his chest.

Brown Sr. was transported to a hospital where he later died.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, witnesses told detectives that Terry Brown pulled out a knife during an argument with his father, Virgil Brown Sr., and the father was stabbed when he tried to take the knife away from his son.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Terry Brown and booked him into the Butler County Jail on murder first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges.

