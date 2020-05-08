Son arrested for stabbing, killing father in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Officers were called shorty after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 to a home on the 1000 block of North Grave Ave. in reference to someone being stabbed.
When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Virgil Brown, Sr. lying on the floor.
Officers said Brown Sr. suffered cut to his chest.
Brown Sr. was transported to a hospital where he later died.
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, witnesses told detectives that Terry Brown pulled out a knife during an argument with his father, Virgil Brown Sr., and the father was stabbed when he tried to take the knife away from his son.
Officers arrested 28-year-old Terry Brown and booked him into the Butler County Jail on murder first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges.
