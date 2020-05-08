Sikeston R-6 to reopen school district gradually

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston R-6 announced it has made plans to reopen the school district gradually, while keeping staff safe.
The district said the first step will be to open all of its offices for phone calls on Monday, May 11. Calls will be answered by staff from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The buildings will not be open to the public at this time. The district said Sikeston R-6 could open theses to the public on June 1, if all goes as planned.
In the meantime, if information or something needs to be picked up or dropped off the public is asked to call the school to which it applies.
Throughout the gradual opening, the school district said everyone will need to continue to practice social distancing guidelines.
