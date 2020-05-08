Company helps clean Heartland fire department equipment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A cleaning company is helping area fire departments cut back on the potential of spreading diseases.
Servpro Restoration Services gave fire station number one in Cape Girardeau a complementary cleaning to help protect firefighters prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Battalion Chief Dustin Koerber said having Servpro deep clean their equipment adds an extra level of protection.
“Anything that we do, in this case that they do for us, adds an extra layer of security for our patients, for the community. It keeps us from potentially transmitting anything from one patient to the next safely," he said.
Koerber said they are thankful to have Servpro come out to service the fire trucks, which should help ease the minds of those who may have concerns about the cleanliness of their equipment.
