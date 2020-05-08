SEMO Food Bank holds drive-thru food distributions

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank scheduled two more COVID-19 response mobile food distributions.
The next locations will be:
- Tuesday, May 12, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 416 North Main, Perryville
- Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m., Ely Baptist Church, 1215 Church Street, Kennett
The mobiles are intended for families who are newly in need because of job losses or reduced hours due to COVID-19. They will be drive-thru distributions, so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.
The food bank said those who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and piece of mail that shows proof of residence. They should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box her household.
You can click here for more information and click Get Help.
The food bank said it can also help with applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for those who are recently unemployed. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573.
Those wishing to help provide food for those in need may donate online by clicking here, click on Virtual Food Drive or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 6381
Flag donations for COVID-19 Disaster Fund.
