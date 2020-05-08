Riverside Regional Library to reopen in phases

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Riverside Regional Library announced it will reopen in phases.
They said they are entering phase one, so they will offer contactless curbside service at all locations starting on May 13.
You can call or email your local branch and have items pulled from the shelves or holds placed, and then schedule a time to pick them up.
All library locations reopened their drop boxes for returned library materials, and have turned up the WiFi at each location so that it reaches the parking lots.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.