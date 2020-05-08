Record lows possible tonight, along with widespread damaging frost

Frost advisories and freeze warnings are out for all of the Heartland tonight. The freeze warnings are for our northeastern counties in southern Illinois. Lows will range from 32 northeast to the mid to upper 30s elsewhere. Lots of sunshine expected through the first half of Saturday, with some clouds pushing in through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. A few showers and possibly even an isolated t’storm possible on Mother’s Day. A lot of dry time expected on Sunday too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.