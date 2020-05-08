A Rainy Start to Friday

Rain will continue to move west to east this Friday morning bringing moderate to heavy rain at times. A cold front will push through heading towards noon that will start to clear out the rain and clouds by the afternoon. We will start to see sun this afternoon until sunset. However, winds will be very breezy today gusting as high as 30 to 35 mph. Southern counties in the Bootheel and Tennessee are under a wind advisory until tonight for gusts as high as 40mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.