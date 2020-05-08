4 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, May 8.
The cases include a woman in her 30s, two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s.
The health department said they acquired the virus through either local contact with a known case or through transmission in the community. All are being placed in isolation.
As of Friday, there are 162 total lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including 10 deaths. Eighty-six of the positive cases have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
