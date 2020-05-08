4 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill.

The Jackson County Health Department reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, May 8. (Source: WBRC)
By Amber Ruch | May 8, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 3:07 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, May 8.

The cases include a woman in her 30s, two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s.

The health department said they acquired the virus through either local contact with a known case or through transmission in the community. All are being placed in isolation.

As of Friday, there are 162 total lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including 10 deaths. Eighty-six of the positive cases have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

