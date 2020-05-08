1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department announced there is one new COVID-19 case on Friday, May 8.
The health department said a woman in her 50s had tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hours. The woman is in isolation at her home.
As of Friday, a total of 92 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Illinois, including 14 deaths and 71 cases released from isolation.
The health department said a total of 693 individuals have tested negative for the virus.
