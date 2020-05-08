2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has reported two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 148 cases of COVID-19 reported in Graves County.
“People are being released healthy from quarantine every day and that is very good.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“We know that people are social distancing because the number of high-risk contacts for each positive case has drastically reduced. Thank you!” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
