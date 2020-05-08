More than $3.6M awarded to southern Ill. health centers for COVID-19 testing

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - More than $3.6 million was awarded to five southern Illinois health centers to buy and provide testing for COVID-19.
Those receiving funding include:
- Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc. - $1,688,104
- Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. - $321,814
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. - $728,239
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation - $598,459
The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Testing is critical to determining the scale of coronavirus outbreaks in our communities, which is why I have supported Congressional efforts to expand and improve testing across the country,” said Rep. Mike Bost. “These grants will provide local health centers with vitally important resources so that they have the tests needed to track this virus.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.