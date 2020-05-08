McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking for suspect in attempted burglary

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s department is working to identify a suspect in an attempted burglary.
On Thursday, May 7, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department were notified of an attempted burglary of the Reidland Pharmacy on Benton Road.
Deputies say at around 10:15 p.m., an unknown man tried to force open the drive-thru window to try to get into the business. The security system captured footage of the suspect, as well as alerting owners of the incident.
The suspect was described as a white male, believed to be in his mid-20s, with a full beard. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and two-tone blue baseball-style cap.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 270-444-4719, Crime Stoppers at 279-444-TELL or via text by texting the key word WKY and your information to TIP411 (847411).
