Mark Twain National Forest releases reopening plan

ROLLA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mark Twain National Forest has released their plan to reopen recreation sites that were temporarily shut down.
Sites will begin reopen by June 1.
Reopening will be done in phases similar to what is planned for Missouri’s State Parks.
In phase 1, the following sites will reopen by June 1:
- Eleven Point Ranger District (573-996-2153): Greer Crossing Campground, and multiple day use sites and restrooms
- Poplar Bluff Ranger District (573 785-1475): Pinewoods Lake Campground
- Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District (573-438-5427): Silver Mines Recreation Area
- Houston/Rolla/Cedar Creek Ranger District (417-967-4194): Paddy Creek Campground, Dry Fork Campground, Slab Town Day Use Area, Big Piney Trail Camp Day Use, and Carrington Pits Day Use Area
- Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs (ACW) Ranger District (417-683-4428): Cobb Ridge Campground, North Fork Campground, multiple pavilion sites including Shell Knob and Noblett, and multiple day use areas and restrooms.
- Salem Ranger District (573-729-6656): Site reopening expected to be delayed until later in June.
Availability of restroom facilities and potable water at sites will vary.
Check the website or call the appropriate office for detailed information regarding a specific site.
To find the most up-to-date information, including projected reopening dates, visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/status.
