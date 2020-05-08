$12M granted to 29 Mo. health centers to expand COVID-19 testing

“Missouri’s health centers play a critical role in our efforts to defeat this virus and get our economy back on track,” said Senator Roy Blunt. “This funding will help providers expand testing capabilities, including walk-up and drive-through testing, and purchase the equipment they need to better protect themselves. I’m very grateful for all the health professionals who are working tirelessly to help our communities get this health crisis under control. I’ll continue working closely with the administration to ensure health centers, hospitals, and providers across the state have the resources they need to respond to this pandemic.”