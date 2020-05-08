$12M granted to 29 Mo. health centers to expand COVID-19 testing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $12 million in coronavirus response grant funding to 29 Missouri health centers.
The funding will be used to expand testing capabilities, buy personal protective equipment and help cover the costs of other coronavirus-related response activities.
Southeast Missouri health centers receiving funding include:
- Cross Trails Medical Center in Cape Girardeau - $781,445
- Southeast Missouri Health Network in New Madrid - $799,550
“Missouri’s health centers play a critical role in our efforts to defeat this virus and get our economy back on track,” said Senator Roy Blunt. “This funding will help providers expand testing capabilities, including walk-up and drive-through testing, and purchase the equipment they need to better protect themselves. I’m very grateful for all the health professionals who are working tirelessly to help our communities get this health crisis under control. I’ll continue working closely with the administration to ensure health centers, hospitals, and providers across the state have the resources they need to respond to this pandemic.”
Missouri health centers received a total of nearly $30 million in funding through the CARES Act and the first coronavirus response bill.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.