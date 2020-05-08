Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas stocks up on PPE to prepare election workers, voters
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters will encounter masked election workers seated behind plastic panels when they head to the polls this fall and use disposable stylus pens to cast their ballots. Secretary of State Scott Schwab said in a news release Thursday that the state is receiving $4.6 million in federal aid to prepare for the election, with $2.6 million going to county election officials. The state also plans to spend $1 million on personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, face masks and disposable gloves. Each polling site also will receive two plexiglass shields to protect election workers and voters, as well as disposable stylus pens for voters.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE
GOP critic moves to curb Kansas governor's emergency power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s top Republican legislative critic on Thursday launched an effort to curb the governor’s power in emergencies. Senate President Susan Wagle also wants to impose oversight over the spending of federal coronavirus aid and force Kelly to provide tax relief to struggling businesses. Wagle is a Wichita Republican and U.S. Senate candidate and she announced Thursday that she is directing the chairs of four Senate committees to have meetings ahead of May 21, the last and only other day the Legislature is set to be in session this year. Democratic leaders saw Wagle's move as partisan.
KANSAS-NCAA INFRACTIONS
NCAA calls alleged Kansas basketball violations "egregious"
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas and its men’s basketball program Thursday, calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they undermine and threaten” college athletics. It was the latest in a series of back-and-forth filings that set up a likely infraction hearings. The case came out of an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. It centers on whether two Adidas representatives were acting as boosters for the Jayhawks when they paid prospective recruits to lure them to the program.
OFFICER KILLED-FLAGS
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor slain Kansas officer
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state to fly at half-staff to honor an Overland Park officer who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Mike Mosher died Sunday. Mosher was off-duty but in uniform when he took off in pursuit of a suspect after an apparent hit-and-run. Police say the suspect stopped his vehicle, Mosher approached and a shootout began. The suspect, 38-year-old Phillip Michael Carney of Overland Park, also died. Kelly’s order, issued Wednesday, requires flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Mosher’s memorial service, which has not been set.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS-WICHITA
Coronavirus cited in spike in Wichita drive-by shootings
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Drive-by shootings are up sharply in Wichita so far this year, and Police Chief Gordon Ramsay believes boredom stemming from the coronavirus lockdown is partly to blame. The Wichita Eagle reports that Ramsay spoke in a Facebook video Tuesday. Ramsay says drive-by shootings are up 82% compared to the five-year average. Ramsay says many of the shootings involved young people, and he noted that with recreational centers closed and many restaurants closed, many youths have a lot of idle time. He also cited an uptick in crimes like vandalism and domestic assault.
MISSING MAN-RIVER SEARCH
Crews search for man who tried to swim in Walnut River
AUGUSTA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Butler County are searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming in the Walnut River. KWCH-TV reports that the search began Wednesday near Augusta. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said the man was with at least two other people walking along the river when he decided to go for a swim and jumped in near the Osage Street dam. A woman who was with the man told authorities he never resurfaced. Search crews remained on the scene overnight. The man’s family has been notified but his name has not been released.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS-FUNDRAISING
Top 2020 Kansas contenders to get out-of-state donations
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top two contenders in the Senate election and competitive congressional races will be getting majority of their money from out-of-state donors, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics. The Kansas City Star reported Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Kris Kobach have received roughly two-thirds of their individual contributions from non-Kansan donors. The amount excludes donations from political action committees. Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and Republican Rep. Steve Watkins have also received donations from out of state. Both are top targets for the opposing party in 2020. Kansas Republican chairman Mike Kukelman says he’s concerned that so much money is flowing into the state.
FLOOD RISK
Missouri River flood risk down as levee repairs proceed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Crews working to finish fixing levees busted in last year’s deluge are getting some help from the weather. John Remus, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Thursday that it is “much better shape" than a year ago. The flooding last spring along the Missouri River and its tributaries inundated thousands of acres of farmland in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. Among 61 levees approved for repair in an area spanning from Rulo, Nebraska, to the mouth of Mississippi River, about half have been restored to the height they were before last spring’s deluge. Upstream of Rulo, all but one levee has been restored to pre-flood height.