Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals had an entire offseason and most of spring training to get to know Mike Matheny. But one unintended consequence of the coronavirus pandemic is they’ve gotten to know their new manager better than they could ever have imagined. Their virtual meetings, often several times a week, touch on baseball but also on the bigger picture of life in general. And when the Royals do gather again, Matheny hopes that they will be a closer-knit group because of it.