Gov. Beshear announces Phase 2 of reopening Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Phase 2 of reopening the state’s economy and social distancing.
The next step in reopening the state includes restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers and childcare.
The following is the tentative and gradual reopening timeline for Phase 2:
- May 22 Restaurants can reopen with a limited 33 percent capacity and outdoor seating
- June 1 Movie theaters and fitness centers can reopen.
- June 11 Public and private campgrounds can reopen
- June 15 Childcare can reopen with reduced capacity. Outdoor and low-touch outdoor sports could potentially be allowed.
The governor said by July, he hopes to begin Phase 3 by reopening bars and allowing gatherings of more than 50 people.
For businesses already open, Gov. Beshear reiterated they need to follow these 10 rules for reopening:
- Continue telework where possible
- Phased return to work
- Onsite temperature/health checks
- Universal masks and any other necessary PPE
- Close common areas (waiting rooms, cafeterias, break rooms, etc.)
- Enforce social distancing
- Limit face-to-face meetings
- Sanitizer/hand wash stations
- Special accommodations
- Testing plan
Gov. Beshear will give his next briefing on Kentucky’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 8.
