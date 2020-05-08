Frost and freeze advisories for tonight. Chilly weekend for Mom.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Clouds are moving out of the area and winds will begin to decrease later tonight. A cold front moved through the area bringing rain to the area earlier, now much colder air is moving in. Most of the Heartland is under a frost advisory for tonight into tomorrow morning with our northeastern counties under a freeze warning. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the evening hours.
We could see a few clouds from time to time on Saturday but for the most part we will see mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to increase late Saturday into Saturday night ahead of our next front. This front will move through the area on Sunday. Right now most areas appear to stay dry but there may be an isolated shower early Sunday, mainly across our northern counties.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 30s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 60s.
By the end of next week we will see temperatures warm close to 80 degrees. We will also have a chance of storms across the Heartland.
