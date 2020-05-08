Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 1 new positive case

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Friday, May 8. (Source: Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch | May 8, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:11 PM

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Friday, May 8.

The case is a man in his 50s in Williamson County.

According to the health department, the man is believed to have acquired the virus through contact with a known case who had tested positive in the last week and is tied to an outbreak at a workplace. He is being placed in isolation.

As of Friday, the health department reports a total of 44 lab-confirmed positives in Williamson County with 30 recovered cases, and 10 lab-confirmed positives in Franklin County with eight recoveries.

