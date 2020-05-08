Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department to offer curbside vaccinations, TB testing

BENTON and MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced will be resuming a some of their services with a soft opening at the Benton and Marion, Illinois offices beginning Tuesday, May 12.
The health department will be offering vaccinations and TB testing by appointment. This will be a curbside service.
The services will be available on Tuesdays at the Benton office and at the Marion office on Wednesdays.
Clients receiving the curbside service are asked to wear a mask and to bring their insurance card(s)/ information. A parent or guardian must be present for clients under the age of 19.
Bi-County will also be offering extended immunization and Women, Infant and Children clinics beginning in June on the first Tuesday of the month at their Benton office and on the first Wednesday of the month at their Marion office until 5:30 PM.
For more information about services contact the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department at 618-993-8111 or 618-439-0951.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.