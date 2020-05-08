First Alert: Rainy morning, windy afternoon

(KFVS) - Rain will continue this morning ahead of a cold front. Some showers could be heavy to moderate at times.
The cold front will start to clear out the rain and clouds by this afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
This afternoon will be very breezy, with gust as high as 30 to 35 mph. In the Bootheel and Tennessee, wind gusts could reach 40 mph.
Wind advisories have been issued until 8 p.m.
Tonight, temperatures will dip into low to mid 30s.
Frost is possible Saturday morning. A freeze watch and frost advisory has been issued for some northern Heartland counties.
Next week will start off dry and cool.
