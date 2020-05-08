First Alert Friday Forecast

A cold front will sweep through this morning, introducing yet another surge of unusually cool late-spring weather for the next couple of days. Rain this morning will be moving out to the southeast by about mid-day, but behind the front it will be blustery and chilly despite increasing sunshine…with highs only near 60. But the bigger story is that with clearing skies and decreasing winds, air temps overnight will fall to near-record levels. Frost and freeze advisories are in effect for much of the region….and scattered frost looks like a pretty good bet. Temps may actually drop to below freezing in some northern and western counties, especially in low-lying areas.