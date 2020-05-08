COVID-19 antibody testing to be done in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced antibody testing will be done on approximately 2,000 residents.
It’s part of a COVID-19 seroprevalence study.
Participants will be selected from individuals that compete an online survey. Respondents will answer questions about themselves, their health and any symptoms they may have had.
A randomized sample of respondents will be selected for blood testing. Participants will be notified via email of their inclusion in the study.
Cape Girardeau County residents can click here to complete the online survey.
Funding for the antibody study is provided by the Cape Girardeau County Commission under the CARES Act.
The study is a partnership of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Cross Trails Medical Center and SoutheastHealth.
The health department said testing a portion of the county’s population that may or may not have had symptoms of the illness will allow them to estimate the extent of infection in the population. The tests detect antibodies in the blood of recovered or asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19.
Additional antibody testing is available from local health partners, including Cross Trails Medical Center, Saint Francis Healthcare System and SoutheastHealth. Contact your local health care provider for more information on serology testing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.