Checking in with Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crystal Britt is an anchor at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Crystal and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
Well, I start my day early...just like normal. However, these days I don’t have any traffic or deer to deal with on the way to the office. Haha.
After the Breakfast Show I attempt to play the role of teacher, which I am NOT good at! Let me just say how much I appreciate my kids’ teachers. You guys rock, and we miss you!
The only classes I’m good at leading are reading and P.E.
I also am enjoying working on some home projects, and just having the extra time with my family.
You’re anchoring from home, what’s your home setup like?
I’m co-anchoring The Breakfast Show from home. I set up my own live shot in my house each morning, and broadcast from our living room, sunroom, dining room and kitchen so far.
The kitchen is my favorite spot, partially due to the close proximity to the coffee pot. However, this means that I have to make sure the kitchen is clean every night before bedtime.
With all the baking we’ve been doing, that has proved to be quite the challenge.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
Be willing to just roll with it. It was a bit more challenging at first, as I was just trying to figure out how to get the job done on my own.
It helps to have a great support staff. I am so lucky to have that, from the folks in the newsroom, to our tech guy who has been super helpful and always available.
I’m also so fortunate that I’m home with my family, so I have people to talk to and hang out with everyday.
If you are home alone, I definitely suggest you try everything you can to stay safely connected with the outside world.
I really miss my co-workers, and that has been one of the hardest parts for me.
This has been a trying time, but it has taught me so much. Mainly, it’s caused me to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life. Before, I lived by my crammed calendar. Today, I barely know what day it is. Lol.
I also often think of those who have been impacted by the virus, and pray for everyone’s safety as we do our best to get through these uncertain times.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
