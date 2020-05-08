Centerstone receives $360K grant for COVID-19 behavioral health services

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Centerstone was awarded a $360,000 grant via the State of Illinois and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.
The money will provide help to the uninsured or underinsured families experiencing emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The current national crisis of COVID-19 will certainly contribute to growth in these numbers,” said John Markley, Regional CEO for Centerstone. “Americans across the country will struggle with increases in depression, anxiety, trauma, and grief. There is also anticipated increase in substance misuse as lives are impacted for individuals and families.”
The purpose of the grant is to address the needs of individuals with serious mental illness, individuals with substance use disorders and/or individuals with co-occurring serious mental illness and substance use disorders.
Additionally, the program will focus on meeting the needs of the individuals with mental disorders that are less severe than serious mental illness, including those in the health care profession.
To reduce the risk of exposure, Centerstone is currently conducting appointments over the phone or telehealth video. For more information, you can call 1-877-HOPE123 or click here.
