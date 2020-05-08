Census Bureau to deliver 2020 Census questionnaires in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The U.S. Census Bureau will begin to drop off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at the front doors of Missourians starting the week of May 11.
The packets will be delivered in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.
The Census Bureau started hand-delivering materials on March 15, but suspended all fieldwork on Mach 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Census Bureau, temporary field staff have been trained on social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.
The Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of about 5.1 million stateside households and 122,884 households in Missouri.
People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community.
