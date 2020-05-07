What you need to know May 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 7.
It is a chilly start to your Thursday. Temperatures are in the 40s.
Sunny skies will warm up the Heartland in to the upper 60s to 70 this afternoon.
Clouds will slowly increase throughout the afternoon and evening ahead of rain tonight.
Showers continue Friday morning.
Moderate to heavy rain, with a few rumbles of thunder, is expected.
Frost is possible Saturday morning, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.
Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s through early next week.
- Health experts are expressing growing dread over what they say is an all-but-certain second wave of COVID-19 deaths and infections that could force governments to clamp back down.
- Missouri will be expanding child care services affected by COVID-19 with $66 million in CARES Act funds.
- A few summer youth programs will go as planned in Cape Girardeau, but with some modifications.
- The Carbondale Park District will be temporarily furloughing 18 full-time employees due to the pandemic.
- The IRS wants stimulus money accidentally sent to people who have died to be returned.
- An internal investigation is underway as authorities search for a Chicago inmate, who police say was wrongfully released from jailed after he swapped identities with another inmate by wearing a mask.
- A hair salon owner in Texas was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The house that inspired the 2013 horror hit The Conjuring is set to live stream for an entire week to give fans an unprecedented look into one of America’s most haunted houses.
- European astronomers have found the closest black hole to Earth yet, so near that the two stars dancing with it can be seen by the naked eye.
- A group on a deep-sea fishing trip got a huge surprise as a creature recognized as the world’s largest fish swam by their boat.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.