Union County man wanted for endangering the life of a child, domestic battery

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ronald D. Davis Jr.
Davis has an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery, domestic battery, and endangering the life of a child.
Davis is 34 years old, around 5′09″, and weighs about 250 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
His last known location was the Anna area of Union County.
Anyone with information on Davis is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 618-833-5500.
