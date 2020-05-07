Union County, Ill. man wanted on outstanding warrant

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Ronald D. Davis, Jr., 34, is wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery, domestic battery and endangering the life of a child.
He was described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Davis was last known to be in the Anna area.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500 or your local law enforcement agency.
