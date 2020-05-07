Tenn. Gov. orders meetings to be held remotely through June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, May 6, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order for all government meetings to be held online remotely until June 30.
The order is an extension of the order issued on March 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Under the order, the meetings must ensure openness and transparency.
Gov. Lee stated the extension will allow the state to carry out essential business in a safe way by avoiding gathering of tens or hundreds of people.
The governor will give an update on Tennessee’s response to COVID-19 in a briefing on Thursday, May 7 at 3 p.m.
Currently, 13,690 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee, including 226 deaths and 6,356 recoveries.
