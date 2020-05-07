Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 11 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 1st case in Pope Co.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its region on Thursday, May 7, including the first case in Pope County.
The new cases include:
- Pope County - one man in his 40s
- Pulaski County - one woman in her 20s and one woman in her 40s
- Union County - two females in their 10s, two women in their 20s, one woman in her 80s, one male in his 10s, one man in his 20s, one man in his 30s
According to the health department, several Union County residents who tested positive within the last week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the Southern Seven region.
As of Thursday, it reported a total of 99 positive cases and one death.
The health department also reported one new recovered case, a resident of Union County. That makes a total of 32 recoveries in the region.
- Alexander County - 5 cases (3 of 5 recovered)
- Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
- Johnson County - 4 cases (3 of 4 recovered)
- Massac County - 6 cases (3 of 6 recovered)
- Pope County - 1 case
- Pulaski County - 25 cases (14 of 25 recovered)
- Union County - 57 cases (8 of 57 recovered)
