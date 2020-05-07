SIU professor tracking COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - People around the country are looking for ways they can help fight the coronavirus.
Southern Illinois University computer science professor Koushik Sinha and three other people formed a team including two graduate students so they can help navigate hot spots for the pandemic.
The map shows up color coordinated and can track from the start of the pandemic to currently how it has transformed our entire country. It will show cases by county and the death toll and number of cases will appear when hovered over.
“It’s meant to be useful on one hand the health officials and the public," Sinha said.
Health officials could use this project to help navigate places where the pandemic is hit hard.
“Using this tool the health officials can identify which of the hotspots in the region and probably issue a warning saying please stay out of these areas until it’s decontaminated," Sinha said.
They are using Google to help with the data.
“What we have done different is that we have taken both the time and the spread and put them together into one individualization," he said.
Sinha explained one of the biggest things they wanted to make sure was that they respected people’s privacy.
“So we have built in a multilayer privacy preserving scheme, with different ways to try and protect the privacy," he said.
Sinha wanted one last thing to be said, “I think the most important thing is that we need to get the support of our county health officials and we’ve been having some talks with them. They have been very very very enthusiastic and very supportive of what we have been doing.”
