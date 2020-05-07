Rain Friday, then turning colder

Rain moves into the Heartland tonight from the west and hangs with the entire Heartland overnight into Friday morning. There will be some pockets of heavy rain and maybe a rumble of thunder or two, but severe weather is not expected. Rain chances will go down as we get deeper into the day. By the afternoon hours the clouds and rain will push out of the area and sunshine will return. It will be quite windy though. Winds could gust up over 30 or 35mph. A widespread FROST is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Make sure to protect your tender vegetation! Highs over the weekend will be well below average, only in the lower to mid 60s.