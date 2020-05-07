Paducah Area Transit System to resume fixed route bus service

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Area Transit System (PATS) will resume fixed route bus service on Monday, May 11 starting at 7 a.m.
COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines will be in effect for the service.
Capacity on vehicles will be limited due to social distancing and all passengers must wear a face mask.
Passengers will not be allowed to wait in the lobby.
The lobby will only be open to transact business.
PATS is also asking customers to avoid travel if they are feeling sick.
