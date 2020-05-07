NWS preliminary report: macroburst with 110 mph. winds in New Madrid County on May 4

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service preliminary report showed a macroburst moved through the county on May 4.
According to the report, the macroburst had an estimated wind peak of 110 miles per hour and a path length of 19 miles.
They said it started around 5:19 p.m. on May 4 about 3 miles east of Campbell and ended around 5:44 p.m. about 4 miles southeast of Wardell.
No injuries, nor deaths, were reported.
The NWS said most of the damage was in and south of Gideon, but damage extended from near Campbell southeastward through and southeast of Wardell.
The report showed a half-dozen, large grain bins were destroyed, with some blown a hundred yards or more from their anchored position. It also said the north end of a warehouse building collapsed, and at least two other large buildings partially collapsed.
Several garages, farm sheds and similar structures were heavily damaged or destroyed.
According to NWS, at least a half-dozen homes or similar structures had major roof damage, ranging from removal of the roof decking structure to removal of the entire roof structure. One had the attached garage separated.
They said at least one home was destroyed by a fallen tree, with several others damaged from fallen trees.
Several miles of power lines were blown down as poles were broken. Numerous large trees were uprooted.
