NWS preliminary report: macroburst in Carter, Ripley Counties on May 4

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The National Weather Service released its preliminary report on a macroburst on May 4.
According to the report, the macroburst had 95 miles per hour winds and a path length of 19 miles in Carter and Ripley Counties.
It started about 6 miles west-northwest of Grandin around 4:22 p.m. on May 4 and ended 7 miles north of Fairdealing around 4:42 p.m.
The NWS reported thousands of large trees that were snapped or uprooted and numerous power lines blown down or pulled down by trees. This caused what they say is the worst power outage in the area since the 2009 ice storm.
Approximately 30 buildings, mainly barns and garages, were damaged or destroyed. Several houses had mostly roof damage with one having the windows blown out.
