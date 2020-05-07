Nice sunny afternoon. Clouds increase late today with rain tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a sunny day with very pleasant temperatures. Clouds will begin to increase across the area late today ahead of our next cold front. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Scattered showers will spread across the area this evening. Rain will be locally heavy in a few areas during the predawn hours on Friday. The rain will move out of the area by the early afternoon hours tomorrow. We should see mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon hours in many areas of the Heartland.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s north to middle 50s south. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 50s north to middle 60s south.
A frost still appears likely early Saturday morning with temperatures falling well down into the 30s.
