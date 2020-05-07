Next phase of Greenway Trails to begin

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The construction for the next phase of the Greenway Trail, Phase V, will begin Monday. May 11.
This phase will further extend the trail along the riverfront to Jefferson Street.
It includes a separate Greenway Trail path for cyclists and pedestrians and an improvement to the roadway through Schultz Park for cars.
In April, Paducah approved a contract with Jim Smith Contracting, LLC for the Greenway Trail Phase V project.
Starting May 11, until the project’s completion, which is expected by Labor Day, the floodwall openings at Water Street and Jefferson Street and on Monroe Street adjacent to the Farmers’ Market will be closed to all traffic.
Construction vehicles will use the Monroe Street opening during the weekdays.
All access to Schultz Park will be restricted.
The contractor will be placing barriers to restrict access to the project site and is asking the public to respect the barriers.
Access to the Transient Boat Dock and Greenway Trail Phase IV will be will be provided through the floodwall openings at North 2nd Street and Madison and at North 3rd Street and Harrison.
This project does not affect access to the riverfront at the foot of Broadway.
Greenway Trail Phase V is funded primarily with a Transportation Enhancement Grant administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The City’s match is funded from the Boyles Trust Fund.
For more information about the Clyde F. Boyles Greenway Trail which extends approximately five miles, visit http://www.paducahky.gov/greenway-trail.
