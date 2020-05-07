2 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Williamson County, Ill.

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 7.
The two cases, both from Williamson County, include a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s.
According to the health department, both are believed to have acquired the virus through local contact with known cases who have tested positive within the last week and are tied to an outbreak at workplaces. All are being placed in isolation.
As of Thursday, there are a total of 43 positive cases in Williamson County and 10 positives in Franklin County. Of these cases, 18 have recovered in Williamson County and five have recovered in Franklin County.
