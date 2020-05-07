Multiple crews respond to early morning house fire

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to an early morning house fire in Cairo, Illinois.
Cairo firefighters were called shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 to a report of a home on fire at 2212 Holbrook Ave..
When they arrived, flames could be seen shooting out of the home.
Everyone got out the home. No one was injured.
According to the Mound City Fire Chief, the state Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire. He said this is a common procedure.
The fire is not considered suspicious.
Crews from Mound City Fire Department and Horseshoe Lake Fire Protection District assisted the Cairo Fire Department with mutual aid.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.