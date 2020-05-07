MSHP to resume testing for all drivers licenses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), announced that driver testing services, at limited locations, will resume for written and skills testing of all classes, including Class F, or operator’s skills testing on May 11.
The Patrol is asking applicants to be patient and to allow essential drivers with the most pressing need for service to test first.
Those applicants who are able to wait until after Memorial Day to seek testing services will assist in making this process smoother for all drivers.
Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process.
Applicants should arrive with a sanitized car and a face covering to wear during skills testing.
Refrain from taking a written or skills-based driver examination if:
- you, a member of your household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance, have been diagnosed with COVID-19
- you have had contact with any person diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19
- a medical professional, hospital staff member, or other health agency representative has asked you to self-quarantine
- you have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.
If you are unsure about whether you meet any of these criteria, please postpone seeking a driver examination and return at a later date.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.