More than 1M unemployment claims processed in Ill. since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security said it processed more than 1 million unemployment claims from March 1 through May 2.
The department released new statewide data on Thursday, May 7 showing it processed 74,476 new initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 2, bringing the total number of processed claims to 1,006,925.
They said this is nearly 12 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period in 2019.
While the number of initial claims slightly declined over the last two weeks, IDES said it may experience an increase when the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program becomes available on Monday, May 11.
Workers who believe they may be eligible for new federal benefits under the PUA program must first apply for regular unemployment insurance before applying for benefits under PUA when a new application portal opens on Monday via the IDES website.
