Mo. National Guard to honor COVID-19 frontline workers with flyovers, including Cape Girardeau

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Air National Guard will be honoring COVID-19 frontline workers with flyovers on Friday, May 8.
Airmen with the 131st Bomb Wing will conduct flyovers in B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers over six Missouri communities, including Cape Girardeau.
The flyovers are part of the Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.
The aerial tribute is to honor medical and healthcare professionals, essential employees and volunteers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
During the flyovers, residents are urged to follow social distancing guidelines and to refrain from gathering in large viewing groups.
The following is the tentative schedule and locations for the flyovers on Friday:
- Camdenton 4:14 p.m.
- Cape Girardeau 4:50 p.m.
- St. Louis 5:12 p.m.
- Columbia 5:43 p.m.
- Jefferson City 6 p.m.
- Springfield 6:22 p.m.
The flyover times are subject to change.
Based at Whiteman Air Force Base and Jefferson Barracks, the 131st Bomb Wing is the only National Guard wing to fly the B-2 Spirit through as a classic unit association with the active duty 509th Bomb Wing.
