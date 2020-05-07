Mo. Auditor launches online COVID-19 funding tracker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Federal funding awarded to the Sate of Missouri under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be tracked by the State Auditor’s Office.
According to Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, Missouri will be receiving more than $2 billion in federal funds.
To keep spending and distribution of the CARES Act funds transparent, Galloway said she implemented an online tool to give taxpayers a detailed look at how the state government is using those funds.
At the auditor’s “COVID-19 Response Tacking" portal, Missourians can view where the federal funds are distributed, expense categories and what state and local government departments, vendors and others are receiving.
