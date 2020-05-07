Longtime Shawnee Community College board member resigns

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College announced on Thursday, May 7 that a longtime Board of Trustee member resigned.
Don Patton submitted the letter to the Board.
He and his wife Karla are lifelong residents of the region where he has served on the Board for more than 30 years.
The college said Patton’s dedication and wealth of knowledge have provided valuable insight and direction to fellow trustees, and he will truly be missed.
Patton was recently recognized for his dedication by the ICCTA, receiving the Longtime Service Award in 2019. Additionally, his honors include five ICCTA Trustees Education Awards, as well as many other achievements.
Regarding his service, Patton said, “I have enjoyed my tenure on the SCC board and am grateful for all the wonderful accomplishments provided to our great citizens of our service area during my 31 years on the board. It has been an amazing journey.”
The remaining members of the Shawnee College Board of Trustees will be looking at nominees and choosing a replacement to fill the remainder of Patton’s term.
