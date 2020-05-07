“Let’s get everyone tested.”: Gov. Beshear wants all COVID-19 testing slots filled in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to get tested for COVID-19.
“Sign-ups are live now, right now,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need to fill up more than 400 slots each day. Let’s not have any more no-shows. Let’s get everyone tested.”
Expanded COVID-19 testing is underway in Kentucky.
New drive-through testing sites were added this week.
More COVID-19 testing will be available next week in Louisville, Lexington, Elizabethtown and Corbin.
Information to register can be found here.
The only testing site in the Heartland on the list is Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Testing in Murray is open to first responders, health workers and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Those interested must call 270-753-0704 to register.
As of Wednesday, May 6, 5,934 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 283 deaths and 2,125 recoveries.
Gov. Beshear will give his next update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 7.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.